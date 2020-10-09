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Scott Atlas and the efficacy of lockdowns, social distancing, and closings
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32 views • October 09, 2020
Hoover Institution, September 29, 2020
Recorded on June 18, 2020 and originally published on June 23,2020
- Original post accrued 719K views and 18.5K likes.
- Reposted on September 28, 2020 (see note to viewers below)
Dr. Scott Atlas is the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, an accomplished physician, and a scholar of public health. When this was recorded Dr. Atlas has been making the case in print and in other media that we as a society have overreacted in imposing draconian restrictions on movement, gatherings, schools, sports, and other activities. He believes the virus is a real threat and should be managed as such. But, as Dr. Atlas argues, there are some age groups and activities that are subject to very low risk. The one-size-fits-all approach is overly authoritarian, inefficient, and not based in science. Dr. Atlas’s prescription includes more protection for people in nursing homes, two weeks of strict self-isolation for those with mild symptoms, and most importantly, the opening of all K–12 schools. Dr. Atlas was also adamant that an economic shutdown, and all of the attendant issues that go along with it, is a terrible solution— a cure that's worse than the disease. Finally, Dr. Atlas revealed some steps he’d taken in his own life to try to get things back to normal.
NOTE TO VIEWERS:
On September 11th, 2020 YouTube removed this episode of Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson with Dr. Scott Atlas and notified The Hoover Institution that the video “violates our guidelines." The takedown notice further explained that “YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19, including on methods to prevent, treat, or diagnose COVID-19 and means of transmission of COVID-19.”
In order to reinstate the interview on their platform, YouTube required the Hoover Institution to add the following disclaimer to two portions of the interview: "Prevailing medical consensus suggests that children can transmit the disease, but at a lower rate than adults." While we disagree with YouTube’s interpretation of what Dr. Atlas said in this video, we have complied with this request to make the video available to viewers.
For further information on Uncommon Knowledge visit:
https://www.hoover.org/publications/uncommon-knowledge
Interested in exclusive Uncommon Knowledge content? Check out Uncommon Knowledge on social media!
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UncKnowledge/
- Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/UncKnowledge/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uncommon_knowledge_show/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biC4nHPYtbA
Recorded on June 18, 2020 and originally published on June 23,2020
- Original post accrued 719K views and 18.5K likes.
- Reposted on September 28, 2020 (see note to viewers below)
Dr. Scott Atlas is the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, an accomplished physician, and a scholar of public health. When this was recorded Dr. Atlas has been making the case in print and in other media that we as a society have overreacted in imposing draconian restrictions on movement, gatherings, schools, sports, and other activities. He believes the virus is a real threat and should be managed as such. But, as Dr. Atlas argues, there are some age groups and activities that are subject to very low risk. The one-size-fits-all approach is overly authoritarian, inefficient, and not based in science. Dr. Atlas’s prescription includes more protection for people in nursing homes, two weeks of strict self-isolation for those with mild symptoms, and most importantly, the opening of all K–12 schools. Dr. Atlas was also adamant that an economic shutdown, and all of the attendant issues that go along with it, is a terrible solution— a cure that's worse than the disease. Finally, Dr. Atlas revealed some steps he’d taken in his own life to try to get things back to normal.
NOTE TO VIEWERS:
On September 11th, 2020 YouTube removed this episode of Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson with Dr. Scott Atlas and notified The Hoover Institution that the video “violates our guidelines." The takedown notice further explained that “YouTube does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19, including on methods to prevent, treat, or diagnose COVID-19 and means of transmission of COVID-19.”
In order to reinstate the interview on their platform, YouTube required the Hoover Institution to add the following disclaimer to two portions of the interview: "Prevailing medical consensus suggests that children can transmit the disease, but at a lower rate than adults." While we disagree with YouTube’s interpretation of what Dr. Atlas said in this video, we have complied with this request to make the video available to viewers.
For further information on Uncommon Knowledge visit:
https://www.hoover.org/publications/uncommon-knowledge
Interested in exclusive Uncommon Knowledge content? Check out Uncommon Knowledge on social media!
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UncKnowledge/
- Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/UncKnowledge/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uncommon_knowledge_show/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biC4nHPYtbA
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