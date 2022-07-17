US High School Volleyball Featuring: Ricardo Ortiz - Class 2023

Happy battles Athletes and Warriors!



On this week's show we bring you an excellent Libero out of Puerto Rico with skills sure to help your team to championship form.

We keep on teaching as well with some hitting tips from ECU Head Women's Coach Julie Torbett.

Game set and match boys and girls! With US High School Volleyball!

Part one:

Ricardo Ortiz - Class 2023 Libero

Ricardo Ortiz

Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola

Class: 2023

GPA: 3.5

Height: 5’6”

Club Vaqueros

(Contact info is on the video)

Part two:

Volleyball Hitting Drills - East Carolina University Coach Julie Torbett

This informative video presents the essential fundamentals a volleyball player needs to compete successfully. Coach Julie Torbett teaches players key techniques and provides a wide variety of unique drills for practicing and mastering volleyball skills. Among the topics covered are: posture, passing, setting, hitting, blocking, serving and a Five to Five Drill. Each area of the game is taught in a progressive manner that will maximize practice time and player improvement. The techniques and drills in this program have been instrumental in helping to create successful players at all levels! 85 minutes. 2018. To purchase this DVD and more from Coach Torbett go to: - https://shrsl.com/3m77u -

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