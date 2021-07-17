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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-17-2021
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70 views • July 17, 2021
Have we all been distracted with the "vaccine" issue? Yes it is killing but is that the main issue we face or just one more step towards the complete takeover of our world? Let's take a look at the issues we see and more importantly what solutions we can start making!
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsv9LmGDNqY
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https://www.wakingtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Technocracy-1.jpg
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