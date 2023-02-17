They're finally being forced to admit that heart attack deaths have skyrocketed since the roll-out of the Covid experimental vaccines, but they're trying to blame these deaths on "Covid", completely ignoring the fact that the first year of "Covid" saw no real surge in heart attack deaths—it only began shortly after the vaccines started to be rolled out.
