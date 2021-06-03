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Biden can't stop using this term...
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321 views • June 03, 2021
President Joe Biden has a history using derogatory terms towards African Americans and the Left continues to apologize for him - Newsmax panel reacts and more - via 'American Agenda' on Newsmax.
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