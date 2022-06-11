What's the Real Jan 6th Story.. the One You're NOT Being Shown?

There is a powerful tool you can use to make sense of the narratives that we are being fed these days. When we can no longer trust main stream media, the politicians, the authorities, and even local leaders to tell us the truth, we need a way to cut through it all to make sense of it all.





January 6th is NOT what it being sold to us. It was NOT a coup to take over the US government!



The elections of 2020 and 2022 are also not as they appear to be. We have to stop buying the narrative and find ways to talk about these issues so that we can solve them!





It's time. Let's do this!