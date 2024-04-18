CARBON CREDITS ARE COMING TO THE USA!

CNN is getting news leads from the Biden Administration before anybody else does. The part you need to pay attention to is that CNN is reporting on everything that is going to impede your life and harm the human race.
When CNN begins talking about carbon credits you can be rest assured that comes directly from the White House and Kamala Harris.
You're going to be restricted terribly on how much you can fly and how much you can drive. You're also going to have credits for meat. These things are all coming soon and you should be paying attention to absolutely all of it. Fight it!
