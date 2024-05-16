Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Debate Drama: The Rematch
channel image
Son of the Republic
694 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago

Movie Subplot Twist: Stacked Deck


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (15 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/lV_1mIRvnsQ

Keywords
debatedonald trumpjoe bidenclown showcontrolled oppositionlarpred pillpolitical theaterbody doublerob schmittbad guywag the dogredpillchoreographystuntmanfall guythe moviefreak showpuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt mancaptured operationplot twistlive-action role play

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket