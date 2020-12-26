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Yuri Bezmenov on Idealogical Subversion
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58 views • December 26, 2020
Former KGB asset and Russian defector Yuri Bezmenov reveals the Soviet plan of subverting the United States of America with Idealogical Subversion. He reveals the steps of this subversion
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