Day 17 - Vacation July 17

We went to Baarle-Nassau, Netherlands and Baarle-Hertog, Belgium today. That is an area in the Netherlands that is under Belgium, like a spot right in the middle of the country that belongs to another country. My children got to have their feet in two countries at the same time in front of a house that has the country divide right through their front door. It even has two different house numbers, one for each country address.





Apparently there's a barn here where the border changes direction inside the barn three times.





One liquor store has a loading dock that's bisected by the border. We have some video of that.





All the borders were officially settled in 1834, one particular plot had been undetermined for years and the owner had refused to pick a country to belong to.





There are several areas that are Belgian, completely surrounded by Dutch land, and vice versa.





You can drive around here and cross the border four times between intersections.





We found the house, the liquor store and the cafe very easily without even searching.





Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public





