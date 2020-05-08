Shungite saves Bees

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The introduction of Shungite to the beehives resulted in: our bee population grew from about 50,000 bees to over one million bees in a short 11 weeks. Shungite is a miracle mineral to save bees. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sa...
OUR URGENT PROJECT TO SAVE THE BEES:
SHUNGITE, AN EFFECTIVE, IMMEDIATE AND DEFINITIVE SOLUTION!
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