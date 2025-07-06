Blessings Or Curses For Israel & Jews?

There seems to be a new spirit rising across the world to curse what God has blessed: Israel and the Jews.

You have the choice to bless the Jews and Israel or join in with the rogues gallery of Antisemites, Supercessionists, Anti-Noahide, Replacement theologians, those professing, "Not Real Jews," and those merely cursing the Jews.

Be wary of those enticing you to curse what God has blessed.

Choose life! Choose to bless what God has blessed!