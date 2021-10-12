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Dr Judy Mikovits | Uncensored Science: Plague of Deception
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336 views • October 12, 2021
From the lock downs to the aggressive push for people to get an experimental vaccine to calls for new mask mandates, find out what you need to know as Dr Judy Mikovits shares her knowledge and expertise with us.
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, April Simons, and Cindy Murdock.
Scripture Reference: Psalm 91
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
SOURCE : https://player.lightcast.com/0ATM4gzN
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, April Simons, and Cindy Murdock.
Scripture Reference: Psalm 91
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
SOURCE : https://player.lightcast.com/0ATM4gzN
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