BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mass Layoffs, Home Foreclosures & Soaring Interest Rates: Dr. Kirk Elliott’s Urgent Warning - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
433 views • Today
We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to discuss the warning signs flashing across the economy, from mass layoffs and rising zombie foreclosures to the pressure on Trump and the Fed over interest rates. Dr. Kirk breaks down why soaring interest rates could keep squeezing families, banks, and the housing market while gold and silver continue to stand out as potential safe-haven assets. He also explains what it means to thrive, not just survive, in what he calls an economic tsunami.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900


BOOK: Thriving in the Economic Tsunami by Dr. Kirk Elliott
https://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Economic-Tsunami-Kirk-Elliott/dp/B0BR8K2R5Y


Check out our other economic updates here ▶ https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+93kmffv


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------




𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
wall streetsilverelliottstacy whitedeliot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. sanctions on Russia&#8217;s oil industry: Global energy markets in turmoil as Washington tightens the screws

U.S. sanctions on Russia’s oil industry: Global energy markets in turmoil as Washington tightens the screws

Willow Tohi
Trump: No Sanctions Relief For Iran as Part of Deal

Trump: No Sanctions Relief For Iran as Part of Deal

Garrison Vance
Trump Invests $1-5 Million in Conveyor-Belt Sushi Chain, Disclosure Shows

Trump Invests $1-5 Million in Conveyor-Belt Sushi Chain, Disclosure Shows

Garrison Vance
Russia and Kazakhstan Sign 15 Agreements During Putin&#8217;s State Visit to Astana

Russia and Kazakhstan Sign 15 Agreements During Putin’s State Visit to Astana

Garrison Vance
U.S. Home Prices Decline in Over Half of Major Cities, Case-Shiller Data Shows

U.S. Home Prices Decline in Over Half of Major Cities, Case-Shiller Data Shows

Sterling Ashworth
Aluminum Skyrockets to Four-Year High as Globalist Supply Crunch Exposes the Rot of Centralized Control

Aluminum Skyrockets to Four-Year High as Globalist Supply Crunch Exposes the Rot of Centralized Control

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy