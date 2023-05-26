The Spy Chief Speaks: A Biblical Warning!

As Christians are rooting for Zionist Ukraine to defeat Christian Russia, a Russian spy chief issues a Biblical warning to Western leaders one day after Medvedev issued his "nuclear apocalypse" warning.

Watch the full segment and show here: https://www.brighteon.com/910988e5-1aec-4b67-bc86-da0aa1fb7b09

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858