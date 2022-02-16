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Measure Up
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85 views • February 16, 2022
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Notes ..
-- Measure Up --
Jesus says in the book of Luke, "the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you."
What this means is to be yourself, be who you are and the man God is calling you to be.
When you look into the mirror, who do you see? Are you that same man to others who see you?
Amongst all the chaos and changes in our present culture, take the moral high ground and do your part in the moment.
Jesus says how you measure up will come back to you.
Rise above. Take a deep breath. Be champions were you can help, encourage, and inspire.
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
Notes ..
-- Measure Up --
Jesus says in the book of Luke, "the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you."
What this means is to be yourself, be who you are and the man God is calling you to be.
When you look into the mirror, who do you see? Are you that same man to others who see you?
Amongst all the chaos and changes in our present culture, take the moral high ground and do your part in the moment.
Jesus says how you measure up will come back to you.
Rise above. Take a deep breath. Be champions were you can help, encourage, and inspire.
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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