JOHN DURHAM, The Series Ep II - PAIN IS COMING - A Mr Truth Bomb Production

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Featuring BRIAN CATES / KASH / NUNES / X22Report and more
In this episode we will look at the Sussmann trial and what’s next for the on-going investigation by John ‘The Bull’ Durham, as he investigates the fake Russian hoax perpetrated by the Globalist Deep State to attack the ULTRA MAGA King, President Donald Trump.
EPISODE ONE LINKS -
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/v14revc-john-durham-episode-one-durham-is-coming-a-mrtruthbomb-film-ft.-kash-patel-.html
- Find MTB :
Email: [email protected]
TELEGRAM https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat