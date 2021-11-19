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You Can Never Ask To Much of God
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10 views • November 19, 2021
Prayer is a mighty weapon
God loves to hear the praises of His People
Psalms 147:1
“Praise ye the LORD: for it is good to sing praises unto our God; for it is pleasant; and praise is comely.”
King James Version
God loves to hear the praises of His People
Psalms 147:1
“Praise ye the LORD: for it is good to sing praises unto our God; for it is pleasant; and praise is comely.”
King James Version
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