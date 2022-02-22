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Former Blackrock Manager: SURGE in Life Insurance Death Payouts After COVID Vaccines
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441 views • February 22, 2022
Ed Dowd, Former Blackrock Manager, Discusses Surge in Life Insurance Death Payouts after COVID Vaccines. Dowd is tracking insurance reports, conference call meetings, gathering data on vax injuries and deaths. See links below for more details.

I have been ringing this bell for a while but I will ring it again. Funeral Home Companies are usually not considered "Growth Stocks". Edward Dowd is a former Portfolio Manager for Blackrock where he managed a 14 billion dollar portfolio, and in this interview he discusses the surge of death payouts recorded in the Life Insurance industry in the 4th quarter of 2021.

While Life Insurance companies suffered in 2021, the year the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out, funeral businesses saw record sales.
Source: HealthImpactNews
More on this topic:
The death rates are surging and the life insurance companies are freaking out
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbsHPCon9nS9/

Nobody is talking about this - Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258%
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tMnqaltDqDE2/

Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industry:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99VFhtH3ZejN/

Deaths up 40% in 18 to 54 age group life insurance Company CEO says. Worst death rate in 100 years:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tYujKUs8jgFo/
Keywords
coveruppandemicvaccine deathslife insurancecorona viruscovidplandemicpayouts
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