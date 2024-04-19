Welcome to Truth





This is an informative and coherent documentary that exposes the hidden truth that you will never or very rarely get to see in the mainstream media. It has to do with the rule of secrecy behind the scenes of world politics, that has been steadily working on a covert plan to dominate the world and rule over us all without our consent. The world needs to wake up to this reality before it's too late.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAaQTnCNo70&list=FL6PilL1UfFYVJO9-sJ6aR8A&index=4&t=7995s









CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, propaganda, Jews, Judaism, Kabbalah, conspiracy, Illuminati, pedophilia, blood libel, child sacrifice, NWO, New World Order, Masons, Freemasons, Freemasonry, One World Order, David Icke, Rockefeller, Central Bank, Federal Reserve, Bank, Rothschild, JFK, Alex Jones, William, Bill, Cooper, Obama, Jordan Maxwell, media, mind control, programming, brain washing, psychological warfare, MK Ultra, predictive programming, satanic, Satanism, rituals, Madonna, music industry, Eminem, Elvis, Lucifer, Luciferin, IDF, Palestinians, Palestine, sex majik, Knights Templar, Albert Pike, Baphomet, Bohemian Grove, George Bush, Yale, Skull and Bones, Aaron Russo, Kenneth O'Keefe, China, Russia, Saddam Hussein, Iraq, false flag, Nazi, Nazis, Germany, 911, 9 11, September, 11, Afghanistan, Twin Towers, Middle East, Taliban, Bin Laden, Hamid Karzai, CIA, drugs, Opium, Contras, Vietnam, depopulation, Henry Kissinger, AIDS, HIV, virus, vaccines, RFID,