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Biden Administration Caught Smuggling Terrorists Into America
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191 views • May 06, 2022
R.C. Maxwell of https://projectveritas.com joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to expose how numerous violent refugees, previously flagged by DHS for a wide range of offenses the agency describes as terrorism, are living in the United States.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/government-insider-reveals-biden-administration-importing-known-terrorists-from-afghanistan/
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-source-inside-the-federal-government-reveals-suspected-and-known/
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/government-insider-reveals-biden-administration-importing-known-terrorists-from-afghanistan/
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-source-inside-the-federal-government-reveals-suspected-and-known/
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
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