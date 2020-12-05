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Florida Freedom Keepers with Dr. Jason Dean, Del Bigtree and Rep. Anthony Sabatini
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196 views • December 05, 2020
Had a great strategic meeting with Del Bigtree, Rep. Anthony Sabatini and others last night.
Here is a snapshot of the events last night. Florida is going to lead the country and we need Patriots on board.
Here is a snapshot of the events last night. Florida is going to lead the country and we need Patriots on board.
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