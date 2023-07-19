Episode #2

Discussion of the Spring and Fall Feasts of the Lord.
Contact: [email protected]
Passover - Pesach
Unleavened Bred - Chag HoMotzi
First Fruits - Reshit Katzir
Pentacost - Shavu'ot
Trumpets - Yom Teru'ah
Atonement - Yom Kippur
Tabernacles - Sukkkot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.