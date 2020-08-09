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Taurus 692 revolver overview .38 v 9mm v .357
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51 views • August 09, 2020
I am a major proponent of revolvers as your first handgun. I produced a series of short videos today to demonstrate why, and how to approach them I really do not wish these to be a substitute for competent coaching, but do understand many will buy a gun and take it shooting without that.
I'm trying to help avoid serious, life-threatening accidents, not to mention mistakes in handgun selection as novices recognize the need to provide for defense of self, family, home and community.
I'm trying to help avoid serious, life-threatening accidents, not to mention mistakes in handgun selection as novices recognize the need to provide for defense of self, family, home and community.
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