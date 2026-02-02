RT News - February 2 2026 6AM GMT

February 2, 2026

The latest batch of the Epstein files reveals the Rothschild family cashing in on post coup Ukraine, after the convicted sex offender reached out to members of the empire about the many opportunities ahead. Iran warns that if the US attacks, a large-scale conflict will erupt. That's as Trump's Department of War positions its forces around the country, as it pressures Tehran to make a deal. Israel reopens the Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza with Egypt in what it calls a pilot program allowing Palestinians seeking medical care to leave the enclave. That's as dozens are killed in Gaza in a fresh wave of IDF strikes.





