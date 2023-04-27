https://gettr.com/post/p2fhdg64550

2023.04.25 "America is not a country anymore. It's a province of the CCP because the CCP can dictate what your politicians have to do about the economy, about business, about foreign relations. This is the real national crisis that America has ever faced. It's time for us to start doing something to stop losing this country to the CCP." said Nicole @Nicole7749 on John Fredericks Radio Show @jfradioshow @RealAmVoice.





#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #CCPSecretPoliceStation #takedowntheccp #CCPthreat





💥妮可参加John Fredericks电台节目：”美国不再是一个国家 而是中共的一个省，因为中共可以指挥美国的政客在经济、商业和外交关系方面必须做什么，这是美国以前从未面临过的真正的国家危机！现在是我们开始做些事情来阻止美国被中共夺走的时候了！”





#释放郭文贵 #释放王艳萍 #中共秘密警察站 #中共威胁 #消灭中共





