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1/17/2021 -- Several M4.0+ Earthquakes strike California / West Coast USA -- Activity spreads
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1010 views • January 18, 2021
Since my last update (a day ago on jan 15, 2021), a series of new M4.0+ earthquakes struck across the West Coast of the United States .... all three M4.0+ events struck within a few hours of each other ---- the spread of seismic activity from the plate shift is starting to show up in earnest at this point.
Keep watch over the next few days for the remaining locations to be hit as expected.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keep watch over the next few days for the remaining locations to be hit as expected.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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