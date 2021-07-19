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Was COVID a botched bioweapon targeting people of European genetics?
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290 views • July 19, 2021
Was COVID a botched bioweapon targeting people of European genetics?
23andme (headed by Jewish Anne Wojcicki), And Ancestry (headed by CCP spy Deb Liu), Have been sending all American genome information to the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
Which has now been revealed as helping further Chinas bio warfare program.
23andme (headed by Jewish Anne Wojcicki), And Ancestry (headed by CCP spy Deb Liu), Have been sending all American genome information to the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
Which has now been revealed as helping further Chinas bio warfare program.
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