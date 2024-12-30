BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Expected Food Prices 2025
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
647 views • 4 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


Larger and larger fireballs continue to streak through our skies as prices for meat, eggs and coffee lead inflation just as the Fed chairman crashed global market by saying the USA has lost control of inflation and buckle up for 2025. World debt moves into “the no way to pay it back” chapter of history as animal are beginning to behave strangely from a shift in Earths magnetic field. Get ready for 2025.



🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/




Keywords
foodagriculturedavid dubyneglobal debtfireballsnew eraadapt 2030food pricesworld debteconomic cycleseconomy foodfood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswhy are there so many fireballsbitcoin dropsfed meeting drops marketshow high will inflation be in 2025why are eggs so expensiveegg prices 2025coffee prices 2025why are coffee prices so highwill shelves be empty in 2025food prices 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy