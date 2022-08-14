Faith & Liberty #35 - Our New Normal

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Faith & Liberty #35 - Streamed live on April 28th, 2022.
Their new normal totally sucks, and let's face it, the old normal wasn't much better. We can no longer let them fully shape our realities. We must ourselves define our new normal.
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