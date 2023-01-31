Is Russia Kidnaping Refugees From Bakhmut?

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Jan 30, 2023

Ukraine has been pushing the idea that Russia has been Kidnaping (forced deportation of) Refugees From the Ukraine Warzone. Ukraine has been using this narrative since the heavy fighting in Mariupol and now they are saying it is happening in Artyomovsk / Bakhmut / Soledar and of course the western Main Stream Media has been running with it(because it is in Ukraine's favor). I have made many reports across Donbass with Refugees saying the total oposite. Refugees have been telling me that Russia has helped them evacuate dangerous areas where they would have died if they would have staid. In fact during my reporting of Mariupol I made several reports where I help evacuate elderly people(whos family had wrote to me and asked for my help to save their family members) and I was accused by Ukrainians as Kidnaping & forced deportation. Ukraine and the Western main Stream Media is just saying any lie they can that is negative for Russia. They ignore any information that is positive for Russia. In this report I interview many refugees from the Artyomovsk / Bakhmut / Soledar and take to them about the situation there. I ask them if Russia is Kidnaping them. Of course they say no and when I ask them if they are agree at Russia for their homes being destroyed they say no because it was Ukraine firing on their homes. Please watch until them end to get a clear picture of what is happening in Artyomovsk. All facts in this report are from the people that live it and all interviews are FULL and UNCUT to show the real situation.





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





I show what the western media will not show you.





