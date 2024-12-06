What To Do if You Run Out of Yarn Mid Project: How to Attach Yarn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running out of yarn mid-project can be frustrating, but it’s easy to fix with the right technique. To attach new yarn, start by ensuring it's the same weight and texture as the original. It’s best to join new yarn at the end of a row or round for a clean transition. If you're knitting, you can either knit the new yarn together with the old for a simple join or use the Russian join for a seamless connection.