Tactical P.E. Video Lesson and Application. The Chinup and Miami Police Use Tactical Strength To Make Arrest Of Antifa Goon.

In today's presentation you will see a step-by-step tutorial on how to do one of the most important exercises in your Tactical Program. Then watch as Miami Police use their complete tactical training to take down a violent Antifa protester last month.Are you ready for battle?Are you armed?Whether you are licensed to carry or not, get trained to be prepared. Your life could depend on it!This classic move is one of the most underrated exercises.5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network