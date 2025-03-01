Global Gold Panic as Storms Drown Harvests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7.5X more demands for physical delivery for gold across the world on futures contracts, far more than covid has governments scrambling to find gold to deliver to the USA before the American Gold audit. If its not there, the financial system begins to unwind. Coastal beach blizzard in Republic of Georgia and Noah’s Ark thick rains pour over South America destroying more crop harvests.