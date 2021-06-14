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Dr. Chris Shaw - 3 Words To Live By To Survive What is Coming!
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712 views • June 14, 2021
Dr. Chris Shaw, PhD, Neuroscientist - An in-depth look at what Canadians are being exposed to with vaccines and governmental tyranny. Near the end of this powerful interview Dr. Shaw offers 3 words we MUST live by in order to survive what is happening, and what is coming!
Film Trailer of Chris Harrigan's featured briefly on last Q&A (NOT Dr. Chris Shaw):
"Tip Toe To Tyranny" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA6ocikKQ9Q
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Film Trailer of Chris Harrigan's featured briefly on last Q&A (NOT Dr. Chris Shaw):
"Tip Toe To Tyranny" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA6ocikKQ9Q
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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