Kate Shemirani: German New Medicine & Rethinking Cancer

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to discuss German New Medicine. We'll also draw from the Scriptures in looking at this approach to good health.

Join ⁠https://TacticalCivics.com⁠

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1