im not here to ruin your Christmas. Just here for the truth. They keep us poor, while making it richer. They sell, we buy.



families’ are working hard to pay bills, while just affording food, but still trying to keep up with “appearances”. some on benefits / taking loans, wasting cash on Christmas for social media, While some children die of starvation.



Some spoil their children rotten., which has major consequences later in life.



I’m not celebrating Christmas, never believed in Santa or supporting a fascist system, we are brainwashed into thinking Plastic Christmas trees with decorations in our living rooms are special, I’m not following any satanic holidays boosting the economy or taking any double death jabs & boosters.



it’s all designed to keep us spending & broke, yes spend time with family, but why spend time, effort & money on a day when it suits the govt.