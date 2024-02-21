Create New Account
THE GERMAN TIGER2 - WHAT A TANK AT THE TOP OF ITS GAME LOOKS LIKE!
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 18 hours ago

After looking at the T80, Merkava and Panther lets look at the King, It was not called the King Tiger for nothing, This was not only the top Tech of its day it also completely dominated the battlefield until the end of the war. What American needs in its next MBT

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

