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Chuck Missler -- Transhumanism
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185 views • September 13, 2021
Calvary South Denver - 27 Jul 2013
8 years old but still worth the watch.
This film investigates some of the underlying motivations of the Transhumanist movement, its spirituality, and how it will affect every person alive today, and tomorrow.
Chuck Missler spoke at Calvary South Denver in Littleton Colorado on July 24, 2013 on the subject of Transhumanism. (It is recommended that you watch this video at full 720p resolution so that you can clearly see all of the powerpoint slides used in this presentation.)
Chuck Missler passed away on May 1st, 2018.
8 years old but still worth the watch.
This film investigates some of the underlying motivations of the Transhumanist movement, its spirituality, and how it will affect every person alive today, and tomorrow.
Chuck Missler spoke at Calvary South Denver in Littleton Colorado on July 24, 2013 on the subject of Transhumanism. (It is recommended that you watch this video at full 720p resolution so that you can clearly see all of the powerpoint slides used in this presentation.)
Chuck Missler passed away on May 1st, 2018.
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