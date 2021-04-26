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Freedom Rising Over The Fourth Reich - Leigh Dundas
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81 views • April 26, 2021
In this speech delivered at a Health-and-Freedom rally in Orange County, California, human-rights attorney Leigh Dundas lights the fire of liberty in the hearts of her audience as she shows the parallels between the rise of tyranny in Nazi Germany under the banner of nationalism and the rise of tyranny in America under the banner of public health. Her passion is contagious, and you will be drawn to her call to action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bn8JcIGE0b8
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60837502039f9407f49565d8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bn8JcIGE0b8
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60837502039f9407f49565d8
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