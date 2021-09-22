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Even More Untruth About Donald Trump
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51 views • September 22, 2021
Sources: http://www.untruthaboutdonaldtrump.com
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3415/even-more-untruth-about-donald-trump
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3415-even-more-untruth-about-donald-trump
0:18 - Threatening Hillary Clinton Assassination?
5:58 - Iraq War
15:30 - Louisiana Flood
21:59 - NYC Imam Murder
24:09 - Obama Founded ISIS
28:52 - Trump Products Manufactured Internationally
32:16 - New York Times “Crossing the Line” Article
35:00 - California Drought
40:03 - Khan Family
47:20 - Scared To Debate Hillary Clinton?
49:13 - Larry King RT Interview
51:53 - Trump Encouraging Russian Hacking
56:07 - Birther Movement
1:01:41 - Mexico Visit
1:07:10 - The Softening
1:12:30 - Anti-Semitic Tweet
1:17:34 - Donald Trump Hates Babies!
Since 1988, Donald Trump has been discussed as a potential United States presidential candidate, but when he officially announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015 the mainstream media refused to believe it. Over the next many months, Donald Trump would be attacked and criticized by the media – but were these criticisms legitimate? What is the Untruth About Donald Trump?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3415/even-more-untruth-about-donald-trump
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3415-even-more-untruth-about-donald-trump
0:18 - Threatening Hillary Clinton Assassination?
5:58 - Iraq War
15:30 - Louisiana Flood
21:59 - NYC Imam Murder
24:09 - Obama Founded ISIS
28:52 - Trump Products Manufactured Internationally
32:16 - New York Times “Crossing the Line” Article
35:00 - California Drought
40:03 - Khan Family
47:20 - Scared To Debate Hillary Clinton?
49:13 - Larry King RT Interview
51:53 - Trump Encouraging Russian Hacking
56:07 - Birther Movement
1:01:41 - Mexico Visit
1:07:10 - The Softening
1:12:30 - Anti-Semitic Tweet
1:17:34 - Donald Trump Hates Babies!
Since 1988, Donald Trump has been discussed as a potential United States presidential candidate, but when he officially announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015 the mainstream media refused to believe it. Over the next many months, Donald Trump would be attacked and criticized by the media – but were these criticisms legitimate? What is the Untruth About Donald Trump?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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