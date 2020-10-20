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RichieFromBoston (10/20/2020): Get Ready — Because They Are! — 'Hitler Did the Exact Same Thing'
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131 views • October 20, 2020
HERE'S THE TIME LINE FOLKS. THIS IS THE COMING GLOBAL MARK-OF-THE-BEAST ROLLOUT! (links at end) :
It’s going to be Global this is a Canadian Health Department memo that was leaked:
I want to provide you some very important information I’m a Committee Member within the Liberal Party of Canada I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the strategic planning committer (which is steered by PMO)
I need to start off by saying that I’m not happy doing this but I have to as a Canadian and more importantly as a parent who wants a better future not only for my children but for other children as well. The other reason I am doing this is because roughly 30% of the committee members are not pleased with the direction this will take Canada, but our opinions have been ignored and they plan on moving forward toward their goals. They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The roadmap and aim was set up by pmo and it is as follows:
Phase in secondary lockdown restrictions on a rolling basis starting with major Metropolitan areas 1st and expanding outward expect it by November 2020
Rush the acquisition of or construction of isolation facilities across every Province and territory expected by December 2020
Daily new cases of covid-19 will surge Beyond capacity of testing including increases in covid related deaths following the same growth curves expected by end of November 2020
Complete and total secondary lockdown (much stricter than the first and second rolling face restrictions) expect it by end of December 2020 early January 2021
Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program expected by q1 2021
Projected covid-19 mutation and or co-infections with secondary virus (referred to as covid 21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection expected by February 2021...........
FOR THE REST (this info hit Brighteon's Description limit): https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/10/richiefromboston-10202020-get-ready-because-they-are-hitler-did-the-exact-same-thing-watch-while-you-can-2514849.html
Original Youtube Comment Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCr7qSxwjcY&;lc=UgzqTTfgg7O6tDPS_yx4AaABAg
RFB Original Youtube Video Link: https://youtu.be/oCr7qSxwjcY
---------------- CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
It’s going to be Global this is a Canadian Health Department memo that was leaked:
I want to provide you some very important information I’m a Committee Member within the Liberal Party of Canada I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the strategic planning committer (which is steered by PMO)
I need to start off by saying that I’m not happy doing this but I have to as a Canadian and more importantly as a parent who wants a better future not only for my children but for other children as well. The other reason I am doing this is because roughly 30% of the committee members are not pleased with the direction this will take Canada, but our opinions have been ignored and they plan on moving forward toward their goals. They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The roadmap and aim was set up by pmo and it is as follows:
Phase in secondary lockdown restrictions on a rolling basis starting with major Metropolitan areas 1st and expanding outward expect it by November 2020
Rush the acquisition of or construction of isolation facilities across every Province and territory expected by December 2020
Daily new cases of covid-19 will surge Beyond capacity of testing including increases in covid related deaths following the same growth curves expected by end of November 2020
Complete and total secondary lockdown (much stricter than the first and second rolling face restrictions) expect it by end of December 2020 early January 2021
Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program expected by q1 2021
Projected covid-19 mutation and or co-infections with secondary virus (referred to as covid 21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection expected by February 2021...........
FOR THE REST (this info hit Brighteon's Description limit): https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/10/richiefromboston-10202020-get-ready-because-they-are-hitler-did-the-exact-same-thing-watch-while-you-can-2514849.html
Original Youtube Comment Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCr7qSxwjcY&;lc=UgzqTTfgg7O6tDPS_yx4AaABAg
RFB Original Youtube Video Link: https://youtu.be/oCr7qSxwjcY
---------------- CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
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