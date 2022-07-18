Father of dead Covid vaccinated child goes berserk on the clinic that killed him

Jim Crenshaw.





From MithChronicler: I think we're about to see A LOT more of this sort of thing happening A LOT more frequently now. How long are we going to tolerate this GENOCIDE? Why are we waiting for them to pick us off one by one?





If the death shot killed his child...I would say that is a pretty tame reaction to what mine would be. I can't believe we are not seeing this happen more. They are killing thousands of children.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4uhGiiHHkhNX/