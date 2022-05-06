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Do You Want Your Doctor Muzzled?
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42 views • May 06, 2022
California Assembly Bill 2098 would strip MDs of their licenses if they spread what the state considers mis- or dis-information about Covid 19 or its vaccine even though it has not been defined. A rapidly growing group called Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine is challenging the California Medical Board for prosecuting MDs who are writing medical exemptions for the Covid 19 vaccine. Dr. Len and Francesco suggest what you can do to support this movement
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