Ukraine Is Selling American Weapons To Mexican Drug Cartels: How To Stop It
* The Ukrainian military is selling American weapons systems on the black market, including to drug cartels.
* This war is killing the United States.
* Col. Daniel Davis on how Donald Trump can end it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-daniel-davis