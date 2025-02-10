BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black Market
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
179 views • 2 months ago

Ukraine Is Selling American Weapons To Mexican Drug Cartels: How To Stop It

* The Ukrainian military is selling American weapons systems on the black market, including to drug cartels.

* This war is killing the United States.

* Col. Daniel Davis on how Donald Trump can end it.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 10 February 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-daniel-davis

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1889011796796645488

militaryrussiatucker carlsondonald trumppentagonukrainetulsi gabbardcrimealeadershipblack marketdrug cartelwwiiimexican drug cartelsweapons systemsdrone warfareamerican weaponsdeidaniel davis
