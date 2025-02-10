Black Market

* Col. Daniel Davis on how Donald Trump can end it.

* The Ukrainian military is selling American weapons systems on the black market, including to drug cartels.

Ukraine Is Selling American Weapons To Mexican Drug Cartels: How To Stop It

