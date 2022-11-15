Ukraine Update Nov 15, 2022

◽️ Democrats laundered Billions through Ukraine using FTX Crypto currency.
◽️ NATO intelligence helped get US mercenaries lost in Ukraine.
◽️ Polish journalist tells the truth.
◽️ AP News lies about Sergei Lavrov being hospitalized.
◽️ Germans are watching RT News from Russia even though their government banned it from TV.
The Fake News Media is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and for lying about Russia in Ukraine. Our duty as Marines is to bring the truth to you. Fight the Deep State!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.