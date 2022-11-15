Create New Account
Ukraine Update Nov 15, 2022
170 views
channel image
Marine1063
Published 13 days ago

◽️ Democrats laundered Billions through Ukraine using FTX Crypto currency.

◽️ NATO intelligence helped get US mercenaries lost in Ukraine.

◽️ Polish journalist tells the truth.

◽️ AP News lies about Sergei Lavrov being hospitalized.

◽️ Germans are watching RT News from Russia even though their government banned it from TV.

The Fake News Media is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and for lying about Russia in Ukraine. Our duty as Marines is to bring the truth to you. Fight the Deep State!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbassmercenariesftx

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
