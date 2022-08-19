The Advantage of Deliberative Polling

"Here’s how you can get BETTER results when making decision as a group! In this video, Alice Siu, Deputy Director of the Center for Deliberative Democracy at Stanford University, explains the advantages of deliberative polling and how it can improve and change democracy so it can work better for the people.

According to Alice, deliberative polling is a great way to come to a conclusion or resolution when dealing with difficult issues as it allows the people to get together and have an in-depth discussion about the matters at hand. 👈

When people are able to get together and have discussions, it allows them to go beyond their pre-conceived notions about a particular topic. 🤔

It OPENS up the possibility for everyone to understand what matters most and gives everyone the opportunity to be voice out their concerns and hear out the different sides of the argument. 🤝

Do you agree that deliberative polling can help people make decisions better? Type YES in the comments if you agree.