Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5-10-23 Wednesday sermon Pastor Darryl Serino 'Confronting slumber, blindness, intoxication, and despair in the church' at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska 99723
15 views
channel image
Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
Published a day ago |

5-10-23 Wednesday sermon Pastor Darryl Serino 'Confronting slumber, blindness, intoxication, and despair in the church' at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska 99723.We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at 1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, Sunday school for kids at 1:00 pm, and teen youth group at 3:30 pm. Wednesday prayer service is at 7 pm, and Faith Bible Institute classes on Friday night at 7 pm. https://fbiclass.com/. We look forward to seeing you!

Keywords
biblechristjesusindependentchurchfaithbaptistkjvalaskarecoverypastorpraisecalvarylordtheministryjoyaddictionsreformersrudarrylserinobarrowutqiagvikunanimous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket