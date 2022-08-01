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7/31/2022 Miles Guo: Liu Yanping used to brag about his importance being valued by the CCP and Xi Jinping to persuade me to cooperate with the CCP. Now he himself is in jail, and his daughter committed suicide. The CCP always sends ex-officials who it seeks to screw over to Northeast China for trial