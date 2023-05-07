https://gettr.com/post/p2gepbp0762
耐克公司使用的是维吾尔人集中营的奴工，你每买一双耐克鞋，你实际上就是在支持中共对维吾尔族人的种族灭绝。
Nike uses slave labor from Uyghur concentration camps. For every pair of Nike shoes you buy, you are actually supporting the CCP’s genocide of Uyghurs.
