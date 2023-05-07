Create New Account
Nike uses slave labor from Uyghur concentration camps. For every pair of Nike shoes you buy, you are actually supporting the CCP’s genocide of Uyghurs
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2gepbp0762

耐克公司使用的是维吾尔人集中营的奴工，你每买一双耐克鞋，你实际上就是在支持中共对维吾尔族人的种族灭绝。

Nike uses slave labor from Uyghur concentration camps. For every pair of Nike shoes you buy, you are actually supporting the CCP’s genocide of Uyghurs.

